Unidentified assailants attack RTI activist in Ludhiana

A group of unidentified assailants on Friday afternoon attacked an RTI activist with sharp-edged weapons near the busy Trunk Wala Bazaar.

The victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar Jain, 59, of Nikka Mal Chowk, is an iron trader and an RTI activist. He was returning home from the Municipal Corporation Zone A office at the time of the incident.

He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and is in critical condition. The assailants fled from the spot after the attack.

The victim’s son, Adish Jain, said his father had gone to the MC office to enquire about an RTI application and was attacked by six motorcycle-borne assailants on his way back.

“My father was talking to my uncle on the phone at the time of the incident. He heard my father on the phone. A three-wheeler driver has rushed my father to civil hospital from where he was referred to CMCH. “My father is a RTI activist and that has rubbed a few people the wrong way. Rivals have attempted murder bid on him” he said.

Sub inspector Akash Dutt, station head officer at the Division number 3 police station, said they are scanning CCTVs installed at the spot to trace the accused. The police will lodge an FIR after recording the victim’s statement.