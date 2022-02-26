Untreated bio-medical waste found at scrap dealer’s godown in Mohali, FIR lodged

The owner of a government-empanelled agency has been booked for handing over untreated bio-medical waste to a scrap dealer.

Untreated waste, including glucose bottles, syringes, vials, gloves, pipes, etc., was found in around 100 red and yellow medical garbage bags at the scrap dealer’s godown in Kambali village, Mohali, on Friday.

The case was registered against Sarabjeet Singh, owner of Rainbow Environments Private Limited, and scrap dealer Parkash under Sections 268 (public nuisance), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Rainbow Environments Private Limited, which runs a plant in Baliali village, Mohali, has the contract of disposing of bio-medical waste after treating it.

Besides sealing the godown, the Punjab Pollution Control Board has also written to higher authorities for further action against the agency under the provisions of the Bio-Medical Waste Rules, 2016.

The scrap dealer told the police that he got the waste from drivers and sold it further in Delhi after sorting.