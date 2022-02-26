Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Untreated bio-medical waste found at scrap dealer’s godown in Mohali, FIR lodged
chandigarh news

Untreated bio-medical waste found at scrap dealer’s godown in Mohali, FIR lodged

The owner of a government-empanelled agency has been booked for handing over the bio-medical waste to a scrap dealer
Untreated bio-medical waste, including glucose bottles, syringes, vials, gloves, pipes, etc., was found in around 100 red and yellow medical garbage bags at the scrap dealer’s godown in Kambali village, Mohali, on Friday. (HT Photo)
Untreated bio-medical waste, including glucose bottles, syringes, vials, gloves, pipes, etc., was found in around 100 red and yellow medical garbage bags at the scrap dealer’s godown in Kambali village, Mohali, on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The owner of a government-empanelled agency has been booked for handing over untreated bio-medical waste to a scrap dealer.

Untreated waste, including glucose bottles, syringes, vials, gloves, pipes, etc., was found in around 100 red and yellow medical garbage bags at the scrap dealer’s godown in Kambali village, Mohali, on Friday.

The case was registered against Sarabjeet Singh, owner of Rainbow Environments Private Limited, and scrap dealer Parkash under Sections 268 (public nuisance), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Rainbow Environments Private Limited, which runs a plant in Baliali village, Mohali, has the contract of disposing of bio-medical waste after treating it.

Besides sealing the godown, the Punjab Pollution Control Board has also written to higher authorities for further action against the agency under the provisions of the Bio-Medical Waste Rules, 2016.

The scrap dealer told the police that he got the waste from drivers and sold it further in Delhi after sorting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out