News / Cities / Chandigarh News / UT to showcase masterpieces at National Gallery of Modern Art

UT to showcase masterpieces at National Gallery of Modern Art

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 28, 2023 12:25 AM IST

The National Museum, New Delhi, will serve as the central agency for managing aspects like insurance and transportation

The UT Administration is set to exhibit its collection of sculptures and miniatures at Jaipur House, National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi in September 2023, as a part of Union ministry of culture’s exhibition under India’s G 20 presidency.

The exhibition, titled as “Roots and routes: Past, present and continuous”. (HT FILE)
The exhibition, titled as “Roots and routes: Past, present and continuous”. (HT FILE)

The exhibition, titled as “Roots and routes: Past, present and continuous”, is curated by Raghvendra Singh, a consultant for the government of India, who focuses on the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

According to the issued press release, the Government Museum and Art Gallery located in Sector 10, Chandigarh, will showcase 19 Gandhara sculptures, 3 terracotta sculptures from Akhnoor, 2 Buddhist metal sculptures from Nagapattinam, and 2 Pahari miniature paintings, in the exhibition.

The National Museum, New Delhi, will serve as the central agency for managing aspects like insurance and transportation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out