Valiant canines’ victorious service: Police dog ‘Micky’ retires after 9 years, Sangrur police line to remain her home

Police dog named ‘Micky’- who played an important role with the anti-sabotage team of additional director general of police (ADGP), security wing Punjab at Chandigarh for seven years on deputation and two years in Sangrur police - retired last month after nine years of service.

A labrador retriever, Micky, will no longer guard chief ministers, cabinet ministers, VVIP dignitaries, state guests and top cops on the front line as she will spend the rest of her life at Sangrur police line.

Born on June 20, 2012, Micky joined Sangrur police in July 2013 after getting 7-months training in Punjab police academy in Phillaur. Two months after joining Sangrur police, she was deployed with anti sabotage team of ADGO security wing Punjab.

Her duties were sniffing out and detecting explosives in Punjab vidhan sabha and surrounding areas of chief minister residence, ministers, top cops’ residences besides venues of CM’s visit and airport.

Her handler, senior constable Hardeep Singh, said that Micky had cancer in her uterus and she had to undergo hysterectomy at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana in 2020. Even after the medical procedure, she joined back the squad but had slowed down due to the post-surgery complications. As a result, Micky was sent back to Sangrur police line where she used to perform the same duties whenever the chief minister or other VVIP dignitaries came here.

Hardeep Singh said that now the valiant dog has gained a lot of weight due to health issues. Therefore, she retired from service last month. Retirement of sniffer dogs is based on their health. However, mostly the dogs are retired after the age of 10 years.

He said that Micky was his colleague and her work was to be part of the squad that would sanitise residences of the CM, cabinet ministers and VVIP’s residences.

There are now four vacancies of dogs in Sangrur district. After Micky only three dogs remain with the district police and they are Renee, labrador retriever, Shaffe and Baruni, both are german shepherds. Renee is deployed with the explosive detection team while Barouny is with the narcotic team. Shaffe is a tracker dog, whose duty is to track criminals and help police officials in nabbing them.

Police officials informed that the sniffer dogs are considered equal to gazetted officers as they get vehicles, drivers, assistants, handlers and kennel man.

Superintendent of police (headquarter) Jasbir Singh said, “We do not abandon our dogs after their retirement because they were employees of our police department. We take care of them even after their retirement. Therefore, Micky will continue to get her routine diet and proper care here at the police line.”

