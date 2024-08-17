 VB nabs ASI accepting ₹10,000 bribe - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

VB nabs ASI accepting 10,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Aug 17, 2024 10:58 PM IST

State Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an ASI, posted at Guruharsahai police station in Ferozepur district, while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

: State Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an ASI, posted at Guruharsahai police station in Ferozepur district, while accepting a bribe of 10,000.

State Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an ASI, posted at Guruharsahai police station in Ferozepur district, while accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 (HT File)
State Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an ASI, posted at Guruharsahai police station in Ferozepur district, while accepting a bribe of 10,000 (HT File)

A spokesperson of the VB said that ASI Gurdeep Singh was arrested following a complaint lodged by Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Khundar Uttar village in Ferozepur district.

Gurmeet has alleged that the ASI had detained his brother in connection with a former case and demanded 1.5 lakh for his release. “When the complainant couldn’t pay the amount, the ASI arrested his brother in the case and threatened Gurmeet that he would oppose the bail of his brother and obtain a seven-day remand. Later, the ASI extorted 10,000 as a bribe from him,” the spokesperson said.

“The complainant also claimed that the ASI demanded an additional 10,000 to exclude his brother’s phone and wallet from the case property,” the spokesperson added.

A case under the prevention of corruption act has been registered against the ASI at VB police station Ferozepur range.

A probe into the case is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / VB nabs ASI accepting 10,000 bribe
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On