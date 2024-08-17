VB nabs ASI accepting 10,000 bribe

: State Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an ASI, posted at Guruharsahai police station in Ferozepur district, while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. State Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an ASI, posted at Guruharsahai police station in Ferozepur district, while accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000 (HT File)

A spokesperson of the VB said that ASI Gurdeep Singh was arrested following a complaint lodged by Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Khundar Uttar village in Ferozepur district.

Gurmeet has alleged that the ASI had detained his brother in connection with a former case and demanded ₹1.5 lakh for his release. “When the complainant couldn’t pay the amount, the ASI arrested his brother in the case and threatened Gurmeet that he would oppose the bail of his brother and obtain a seven-day remand. Later, the ASI extorted ₹10,000 as a bribe from him,” the spokesperson said.

“The complainant also claimed that the ASI demanded an additional ₹10,000 to exclude his brother’s phone and wallet from the case property,” the spokesperson added.

A case under the prevention of corruption act has been registered against the ASI at VB police station Ferozepur range.

A probe into the case is on.