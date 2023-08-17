35-year-old Bihar native held for murdering vegetable vendor in Mohali

The vegetable vendor who was stabbed to death at Balongi vegetable market on August 13 was murdered by his sister-in-law’s stalker, police said on Wednesday. Police spotted Kapil in CCTV footage of cameras installed in the Balongi vegetable market area. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Kapil Paswan, 35, a native of Bihar, was arrested on Tuesday while he was planning to flee from the city.

The victim, Dalip, hailed from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and was settled in Delhi. But he had been selling vegetables at the Balongi market for sometime, as per police.

Giving details about the arrest, Periwinkle Grewal, station house officer (SHO), Balongi police station, said Kapil had been pursuing the victim’s sister-in-law Seema, a widow.

He had attacked Seema with a sharp-edged weapon in March after she had turned him down. An attempt to murder case was also registered against unidentified persons in this connection.

During interrogation, Kapil revealed that a few days ago Seema’s brother-in-law Dalip came to Mohali and started living with her. He said he learnt that Dalip was pressuring Seema to leave Mohali and accompany him to Delhi. Annoyed by this, he conspired to kill Dalip.

Around 9.15 pm on August 13, while Dalip was selling vegetables in the market, Kapil reached there with his face covered with a cloth. He stabbed Dalip in the stomach with a knife and fled the scene.

Other vegetable vendors had rushed Dalip to a nearby hospital, but he died on the way due to excessive bleeding.

Soon after receiving information after the murder, police swung into action. They recorded statements of the eyewitnesses and gathered details about the killer’s physical attributes.

While going through CCTV footage of cameras installed in the area, they spotted Kapil fleeing after the attack.

Wasting no time, police launched a manhunt and, with the help of human and technical intelligence, nabbed the accused while he was trying to escape from the city. He was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the accused was married and had three children who live in Bihar. He intended to marry Seema and live with her in Mohali. He was presented before the duty magistrate on Tuesday and sent to three-day police remand.