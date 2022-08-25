Vehicle fitness certificate scam: VB nabs Jalandhar MVI, 2 agents; recovers ₹12.5 lakh bribe money
Jalandhar: Days after unearthing a scam involving the issuance of vehicle fitness certificates in the Sangrur regional transport authority (RTA) office, a Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) team on Wednesday nabbed Jalandhar motor vehicle inspector (MVI) Naresh Kaler and agents Rampal, alias Radhe, and Mohal Lal, said officials.
The VB has also recovered bribe money of ₹12.5 lakh, besides documents pertaining to the suspicious issuance of vehicle fitness certificates.
A VB spokesperson said on the basis of complaints regarding irregularities and corruption in some regional transport authority (RTA) offices, the bureau on Tuesday conducted raids at MVI offices in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Mansa, Jalandhar, and Hoshiarpur.
He said that during the searches, the VB teams confiscated records pertaining to suspicious issuance of vehicle fitness certificates that have been collected from MVI offices and respective RTA offices.
The spokesperson further said that in Jalandhar, two agents operating in the MVI office were nabbed by the VB. During their interrogation, ₹12.5 lakh of bribe money has been recovered. Consequently, an FIR has been registered under Sections 120B and 420 of IPC and 7, 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act against Naresh Kaler, MVI, Jalandhar, and 10 private agents operating in his office. He added that MVI Kaler, and two agents Rampal alias Radhe and Mohan Lal have been arrested.
The spokesperson said investigations in the state-level inspections are under progress and strict action as per law would be initiated if anyone was found guilty.
Sangrur medical college: HC asks Punjab to maintain status quo on construction
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered status quo on construction of a medical college in Sangrur. The high court bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice Nidhi Gupta acted on the plea from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann had laid foundation stone of medical college on August 5. Senior advocate, Kanwaljit Singh, said that this is second round of litigation in high court pending since 1986.
Spice of Life | Travelling back in time to good old days at Sanawar
My alma mater, Lawrence School, Sanawar, is celebrating its dodransbicentennial anniversary with various events planned through the year. One such event is a forthcoming book release on Founders Day containing stories written by its alumni and staff. Tales of Sanawar is a collection of anecdotal narrations spanning 175 glorious years of the school's existence. Nostalgia was evident reliving those days when life was simple and unclouded by experiences of loss, failure, judgement or rejection.
Set up sub-centres of cancer institute in Jalandhar, Amritsar: Sukhbir
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh, to the nation. The SAD president called for establishment of sub-centers of the Institute in Majha and Doaba belts to provide treatment against cancer to people of the state. He also requested the Prime Minister to expedite construction of the PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur.
Foodgrain transport contract scam: Ashu’s PA bought 6 prime properties in 3 years: VB
Investigations into the grain transport scam involving former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as accused have revealed that his personal assistant (PA) Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, who is on the run in the case, purchased as many as six properties, both residential and commercial, in a quick span of three years during the previous Congress government's regime when Ashu was the food and supply minister.
Foodgrain transport contract scam: VB to probe charges of favouritism, corruption against Manpreet, aides
The action against former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal is being taken on a complaint filed by former Bathinda Urban MLA Sarup Chand Singla on Tuesday. People familiar with the development said Singla did not submit any evidence to buttress his allegations. Manpreet's brother-in-law Jaijeet Johal, who was in charge of the former FM's political office in Bathinda, rubbished the charges levelled by the BJP leader. Singla and Manpreet have been at loggerheads for the last several years.
