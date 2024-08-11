 Villager booked for illegal sand mining in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Villager booked for illegal sand mining in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 11, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Mining department officials found the municipal corporation land in Sukhdrashanpur village had been dug up, and sand and gravel had been illegally extracted

Police have booked a resident of Shamtoo village, Panchkula, for illegally mining sand and gravel on municipal corporation land in Sukhdrashanpur village.

Mining department officials alleged Manish extracted the sand and gravel using two tipper trucks and a JCB machine, and kept watch by sitting in his car at a distance. (HT Photo)
Mining department officials alleged Manish extracted the sand and gravel using two tipper trucks and a JCB machine, and kept watch by sitting in his car at a distance. (HT Photo)

Mining department officials complained to the police that on August 4, a team from the department, along with police, had reached the village following a tip-off and found that land had been dug up, and sand and gravel had been illegally extracted.

They alleged Manish extracted the sand and gravel using two tipper trucks and a JCB machine, and kept watch by sitting in his car at a distance.

Following the complaint, police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Mining Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chandimandir police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Villager booked for illegal sand mining in Panchkula
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On