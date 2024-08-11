Villager booked for illegal sand mining in Panchkula

Police have booked a resident of Shamtoo village, Panchkula, for illegally mining sand and gravel on municipal corporation land in Sukhdrashanpur village. Mining department officials alleged Manish extracted the sand and gravel using two tipper trucks and a JCB machine, and kept watch by sitting in his car at a distance. (HT Photo)

Mining department officials complained to the police that on August 4, a team from the department, along with police, had reached the village following a tip-off and found that land had been dug up, and sand and gravel had been illegally extracted.

They alleged Manish extracted the sand and gravel using two tipper trucks and a JCB machine, and kept watch by sitting in his car at a distance.

Following the complaint, police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Mining Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chandimandir police station.