Vote for GP if you want your voice to reach Parliament: Bhagwant Mann

Addressing election rallies in Sahnewal, Fatehgarh Sahib and Phagwara on Thursday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that he is seeking votes for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates on the basis of work done by his government in the last two years. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with AAP’s Fatehgarh Sahib nominee Gurpreet Singh GP during a roadshow on Friday. (Photo:X)

In Fatehgarh Sahib, where he held a road show in favour of AAP nominee Gurpreet Singh GP, the Punjab CM said that GP is a down-to-earth person, he hails from a poor background and if elected to power, he will take the voice of the poor to the Parliament.

During the road show in Sahnewal, Mann trained guns on three-time Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Ludhiana seat.

The Punjab CM said that Bittu won’t even make it to the top three in the elections from this seat. Mann also rubbished claims that he is discreetly supporting Bittu as the latter is his “close friend”.

“Why I would make him (Bittu) win? We have established the AAP with our blood and sweat. We are asking for votes from the people based on our work in the last two years in Punjab,” said Mann.

“Wherever I am going in the state, people are applauding our work,” said Mann as he cited 43,000 government jobs and free electricity.

“Apart from this, we built about 850 ‘mohalla’ clinics in which people are getting free treatment. We opened Schools of Eminence and also improved the condition of government schools, as a result of which 158 students of government schools cleared JEE-Mains this year,” he said.

“Ours is the first government of Punjab which has done more work than promised,” he claimed.

Mann also attacked the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over the sacrilege issue. “The people three SAD and Congress out of power as its top leaders were busy enjoying all the luxuries while neglecting the poor,” said the Punjab CM.

During the road show in Phagwara, Mann said that he will make Punjab the ‘Sone di Chiri’ (Golden Bird) once again.

“I need your support. This time, ensure victory of all (AAP) candidates. They will become your voice in Parliament,” he appealed to voters.

(With inputs from Navrajdeep)