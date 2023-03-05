Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / War memorial near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Fazilka to get facelift: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Mar 05, 2023 10:20 PM IST

War memorial built near the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka district will soon get a facelift, said minister for information and public relations and housing & urban development departments, Aman Arora.

War memorial built near the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka district will soon get a facelift, said minister for information and public relations and housing & urban development departments, Aman Arora. He was on his maiden visit here, while paying obeisance at Asafwala village to the soldiers killed in 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Arora was on his maiden visit here, while paying obeisance at Asafwala village to the soldiers killed in 1971 Indo-Pak war. (HT Photo)
Arora said that the Punjab government would upgrade the monument built in the memory of the martyrs besides a dedicated corridor from the national highway to the martyrs’ samadhi.

“Apart from that solar powered lights and a pump would also be installed at the memorial. A team from Punjab Energy Development Agency will visit the memorial soon in this regard,” he said.

Arora dedicated the statue of Sri Arut Ji Maharaj at Fazilka to people. The statue has been installed by Sri Arorvansh Welfare Society at Aroravansh Park in MC colony, Fazilka.

