Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / War on drugs: Dreams of Ludhiana village family shattered

War on drugs: Dreams of Ludhiana village family shattered

ByTarsem Singh Deogan
Mar 01, 2023 03:05 AM IST

Dreams of Balwinder Singh of Pamal village, a lower-middle-class farmer, were shattered after he lost his younger son Shanvir Singh, 16, to drugs

Dreams of Balwinder Singh of Pamal village, a lower-middle-class farmer, were shattered after he lost his younger son Shanvir Singh, 16, to drugs. Balwinder says it is hard to believe his son has died of a drug overdose, as his son wanted to be a kabaddi player and he was best in his group.

Balwinder has sent his elder son Amritpal Singh to a foreign country so that he could help run the family. (Representational image)
Balwinder has sent his elder son Amritpal Singh to a foreign country so that he could help run the family. (Representational image)

He alleged that Sukhraj, a friend of his son, forced Shanvir to experience drugs.

“How can sports enthusiasts consume drugs? Shanvir used to say that he would win a motorcycle from some local kabaddi tournament for himself and win a tractor for me,” said Balwinder.

“I have a small chunk of land and I really don’t want a new tractor, but Shanvir used to wish that I should own a tractor,” he added.

The financial condition of the family is also not good. Balwinder had sent his elder son Amritpal Singh to a foreign country so that he would help run the family.

According to the villagers the accused Sukhraj, who is in his early 20s is a drug addict.

Further, Balwinder added that Sukhraj had come to his house on February 1 to meet Shanvir. They had left the house stating that they will be back in a few minutes. When Shanvir did not return, they started searching and found him dead in a tubewell room in Ahliwal village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out