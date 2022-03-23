Water treatment plant: World Bank team inspects land near Sahnewal

World Bank representatives inspected the 54-acre land acquired by the municipal corporation and administration in Bilga village near Sahnewal for setting up a water treatment plant under the ₹3,200 crore 24/7 surface water supply project on Tuesday.

The team is on a two-day visit to the city, during which it will carry out an environmental and social impact assessment survey of the project. The World Bank representatives also met with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, and other officials.

Officials said land for the project had been acquired last year, but the project was delayed due to assembly elections in the state and imposition of model code of conduct.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said, “The team inspected the site and the stretch where the water supply line has to be laid. It is likely that a tender for starting the work under the first phase of the project may be floated in a month or two. The tender has to be floated by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC).”

The first phase

Under the first phase, a 580 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant will be set up in Bilga Village to treat surface water and a 165-km water supply line will be laid along the canal for supplying water from the treatment plant to the overhead water reservoirs. Fifty-four existing overhead reservoirs will be used, and 55 new reservoirs will also be established across the city. Officials say it will take around three years to complete the first phase of the project .

The second phase

In the second phase, a distribution line will be laid across the city to ensure 24/7 canal-based water supply. Officials say it may take seven to eight years to complete the project, but surface water supply might start in some parts of the city after completion of the first phase.

Salient points (BOX)

The project was mooted in 2012 in the wake of the depleting ground water level and has been hanging fire since.

Initially, the project was to cost ₹2,500 crore, but new estimates say it will require a budget of approximately ₹3,200 crore.

The project is to be completed in two phases.

The World Bank will fund 70% of the project, while the state government will bear the rest of the cost.

Under the project, surface water will be pumped out of the Sirhind Canal via the Sidhwan branch.