Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Water treatment plant: World Bank team inspects land near Sahnewal
chandigarh news

Water treatment plant: World Bank team inspects land near Sahnewal

World Bank representatives inspected the 54-acre land acquired by the municipal corporation and administration in Bilga village near Sahnewal for setting up a water treatment plant under the 3,200 crore 24/7 surface water supply project
The team is on a two-day visit to the city, during which it will carry out an environmental and social impact assessment survey of the project. The World Bank representatives also met with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, and other officials. (HT Photo)
The team is on a two-day visit to the city, during which it will carry out an environmental and social impact assessment survey of the project. The World Bank representatives also met with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, and other officials. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 02:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

World Bank representatives inspected the 54-acre land acquired by the municipal corporation and administration in Bilga village near Sahnewal for setting up a water treatment plant under the 3,200 crore 24/7 surface water supply project on Tuesday.

The team is on a two-day visit to the city, during which it will carry out an environmental and social impact assessment survey of the project. The World Bank representatives also met with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, and other officials.

Officials said land for the project had been acquired last year, but the project was delayed due to assembly elections in the state and imposition of model code of conduct.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said, “The team inspected the site and the stretch where the water supply line has to be laid. It is likely that a tender for starting the work under the first phase of the project may be floated in a month or two. The tender has to be floated by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC).”

The first phase

Under the first phase, a 580 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant will be set up in Bilga Village to treat surface water and a 165-km water supply line will be laid along the canal for supplying water from the treatment plant to the overhead water reservoirs. Fifty-four existing overhead reservoirs will be used, and 55 new reservoirs will also be established across the city. Officials say it will take around three years to complete the first phase of the project .

The second phase

In the second phase, a distribution line will be laid across the city to ensure 24/7 canal-based water supply. Officials say it may take seven to eight years to complete the project, but surface water supply might start in some parts of the city after completion of the first phase.

Salient points (BOX)

The project was mooted in 2012 in the wake of the depleting ground water level and has been hanging fire since.

Initially, the project was to cost 2,500 crore, but new estimates say it will require a budget of approximately 3,200 crore.

The project is to be completed in two phases.

The World Bank will fund 70% of the project, while the state government will bear the rest of the cost.

Under the project, surface water will be pumped out of the Sirhind Canal via the Sidhwan branch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out