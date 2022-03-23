Water treatment plant: World Bank team inspects land near Sahnewal
World Bank representatives inspected the 54-acre land acquired by the municipal corporation and administration in Bilga village near Sahnewal for setting up a water treatment plant under the ₹3,200 crore 24/7 surface water supply project on Tuesday.
The team is on a two-day visit to the city, during which it will carry out an environmental and social impact assessment survey of the project. The World Bank representatives also met with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, and other officials.
Officials said land for the project had been acquired last year, but the project was delayed due to assembly elections in the state and imposition of model code of conduct.
MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said, “The team inspected the site and the stretch where the water supply line has to be laid. It is likely that a tender for starting the work under the first phase of the project may be floated in a month or two. The tender has to be floated by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC).”
The first phase
Under the first phase, a 580 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant will be set up in Bilga Village to treat surface water and a 165-km water supply line will be laid along the canal for supplying water from the treatment plant to the overhead water reservoirs. Fifty-four existing overhead reservoirs will be used, and 55 new reservoirs will also be established across the city. Officials say it will take around three years to complete the first phase of the project .
The second phase
In the second phase, a distribution line will be laid across the city to ensure 24/7 canal-based water supply. Officials say it may take seven to eight years to complete the project, but surface water supply might start in some parts of the city after completion of the first phase.
Salient points (BOX)
The project was mooted in 2012 in the wake of the depleting ground water level and has been hanging fire since.
Initially, the project was to cost ₹2,500 crore, but new estimates say it will require a budget of approximately ₹3,200 crore.
The project is to be completed in two phases.
The World Bank will fund 70% of the project, while the state government will bear the rest of the cost.
Under the project, surface water will be pumped out of the Sirhind Canal via the Sidhwan branch.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics