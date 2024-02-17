Will move toward border to extend support, says Dhadan Khap head

Rohtak: In a meeting on Friday, representatives of Dhadan Khap in Jind on Friday has asked the Haryana Police to remove barricadding placed near Dumarkha village within 48 hours. Former khap president Dalbir Singh said that exams are near but internet services have been suspended. (Raj K Raj/HT)

The meeting was conducted at Palwa village in Jind’s Uchana. The farmers said that everyone is facing trouble due to the barricades adding that commuters are forced to travel long distance to reach their destinations.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Surjbhan Gasho, head of the khap presided over the meeting said that members of khaps will move toward Punjab border to extend their support to agitating Punjab farmers and an ultimatum of 48 hours has been given to Haryana government to remove hurdles and let pass farmers from this way.

“We are standing with our Punjab brothers and a plan is being made to deal with the situation,” he added.

Former khap president Dalbir Singh said that exams are near but internet services have been suspended.

“It is a loss for students. Every section of society has been facing problems with the way the Haryana government is dealing with the situation. Today Khaps have given an ultimatum and action would be taken accordingly, he added.

Skikkim Nain Sheokand, a female leader said that women will take part as per the call given by khap. Women too will move toward Punjab borders along with khap leaders to extend a solid support to their fellow farmers, she added.