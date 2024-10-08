Will take PDP’s support even if they do not need it: Farooq Abdullah

After the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dropped hints that the party was ready to support the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance after results for the assembly elections are declared on Tuesday, former chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah encouraged the parties to work together for Jammu and Kashmir’s development. Former J&K president Farooq Abdullah (File)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and former minister Nayeen Akthar had earlier said that the party will side with a secular alliance, a hint towards the NC-Congress combine.

While the exit polls have projected the NC-Congress combine to win 35 to 45 seats, there is a very real possibility of a hung House. PDP, which is projected to win 5 to 9 seats, could play a key role in helping the alliance form government in the 90-member assembly

Abdullah on Monday said that no talks were held with the PDP, before adding, “I came to know through newspapers that [Mufti] also wants Jammu and Kashmir to get out of trouble. I congratulate her. I think the unity among us will help us to work better.”

The leader said the NC-Congress combine will take PDP’s support even if they do not need it, adding, “I want all good people to join us to take this state out from the miserable conditions.”

Congress’ local unit president Tariq Hameed Karra, meanwhile, said every party wanting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party out was welcome to join hands with them. “I have earlier said that every party which wants to keep BJP away is welcome to our alliance,” he said.

Both Iltija Mufti, Mehbooba’s daughter and PDP’s Bijbehara candidate and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, however, said it was premature to speculate about an offer of support.

“They haven’t extended support, they haven’t offered support and we don’t know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours,” Omar wrote on X

Iltija said that PDP’s senior leadership will take a call on extending support, adding in a post on X, “Unnecessary speculations. Let me put the record straight. PDPs senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. This is our official stand.”