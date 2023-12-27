: The recent plunge in temperature coupled with foggy weather in Ludhiana has resulted in a surge in flu, cold, cough, and respiratory ailments, warn local healthcare professionals, advising residents to shun unhealthy practices and not to ignore the symptoms that can lead to a cardiac arrest. Winter woes: Ludhiana health experts warn of flu, paediatric pneumonia

Doctors across the city have reported a substantial uptick in such cases. The pediatric outpatient department (OPD) at the civil hospital is witnessing 5-7 cases of pneumonia among children under five years daily.

“We attend to approximately 80-90 patients daily, with most presenting mild viral infections. However, a significant 5% of these cases report pneumonia, necessitating hospitalisation.

Children under five are particularly susceptible, and parents are urged to promptly consult a qualified doctor if symptoms like cough, fever, chest retractions, or rapid breathing are observed,” Dr. Harjit Singh, a paediatric expert at the civil hospital, said.

Health experts have cautioned against dehydration, which can lead to heart complications, emphasising the importance of staying adequately hydrated. The experts also cautioned against excessive consumption of unhealthy fats and sugars prevalent in traditional winter sweets.

“This season poses challenges for patients with heart and lung conditions, especially the elderly. I strongly advise against strenuous activities like walking, as it could exacerbate their conditions. Mindful eating is crucial, as unchecked indulgence in unhealthy fats and sugars during winter can trigger heart attacks and severe health consequences. Any chest pain during this period should not be ignored or self-medicated; prompt medical attention is crucial. Fortunately, the civil hospital in Ludhiana provides free treatment for heart attack patients, including a life-saving injection valued at ₹50,000, if administered within four hours of the attack,” Dr. Amanpreet, a medicine expert at the civil hospital, said.

Dr. Amit Bery, a medicine expert at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, also advised against venturing out during early morning and late evening hours when minimum temperatures and fog conditions peak. Emphasising the need for general precautions to prevent viral infections, he urged residents to prioritise their well-being and adhere to expert advice.