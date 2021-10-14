With resumption of sports activities, Ludhiana receives 52,000 grant

With the resumption of all sporting activities in Punjab, the state director sports has released an initial grant of around ₹51,900 for the district, which will be used for the purchase of equipment for sports centres.

Sports centres in the state, which had been shut down to contain the coronavirus pandemic, were allowed to open from October 11 and state director sports DPS Kharbanda had released a collective grant of ₹8.5 lakh, a portion of which had been transferred to district sports officers.

A senior district sports official said, “An estimated budget required to update and purchase equipment at sports centres was sought from each district. We had sought ₹51,900 to buy equipment for athletics, volleyball, and football among other things. Since the budget has been sanctioned, we have placed an order for the equipment.”

In a recent order, the Punjab state institute of sports directer had asked Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) coaches to direct players aged 14 and above to report to their respective centres, while directing the centre to ensure that Covid norms are followed.

“All the trainees are directed to bring an RT-PCR test report along with vaccination certificates attesting that they have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine. Trainess who do not fulfil the requirement will not be allowed to enter the hostel”, read the order.

Meanwhile, Jasbir Singh, centre in-charge of the local training centre of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sought permission from the local deputy commissioner to open the sports training centre (STC) hostel and resume routine sports activities.He has also requested the DC to issue guidelines or SOPs for the same at the earliest.

“The sports staff and the coaches will also undergo mandatory RT-PCR test”, said an official.