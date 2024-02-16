With showers on cards from Feb 17, IMD tells Jammu and Kashmir farmers to put off spraying orchards

With showers on the cards between February 17 to 21, Indian Meteorological Department officials on Thursday issued an advisory to farmers asking them to put off spraying fertilisers in their orchards for the time being. Issued an advisory to Jammu and Kashmir farmers asking them to put off spraying fertilisers in their orchards for the time being. (HT File)

Weather officials said that due to a moderate to intense western disturbance, moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean will affect Jammu and Kashmir from February 17. “Under the influence of this system, widespread light to moderate rain and snow is expected in J&K with heavy snowfall in higher reaches,” the advisory said, adding that the precipitation will lead to disruption of surface and air transport, including the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and other major roads.

“Farmers are advised to withhold irrigation, fertiliser and chemical spray activities during the above period,” it said in a communication to divisional commissioners in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The officials also warned people in snow-bound areas to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

Officials said snowfall may start from February 17 night and may intensify thereafter. They added that on February 19 and 20, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places with a possibility of heavy snowfall in the middle and higher reaches of Kashmir division’s Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian and Kulgam districts.

“In Jammu division, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in the plains of Jammu division, with light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches and heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Ramban, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar,” officials said.

The system may also lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes such as Sinthan Top, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan Pass, Zojila etc.Meanwhile, the day temperatures continued to rise in Kashmir, while the mercury was still settling below zero during the night.

The MeT, in the update, said that summer capital Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -3 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was coldest during the night at -5.4°C, while the ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded a minimum temp of -3.2°C at night.