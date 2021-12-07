Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Withdraw 125-cr penalty notices: Ludhiana industrialists’ body to PSPCL
chandigarh news

Withdraw 125-cr penalty notices: Ludhiana industrialists’ body to PSPCL

Already struggling Industrialists due to the losses incurred due the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown demand withdrawl of 125-cr penalty notices issued by PSPCL.
FICO general secretary Rajeev Jain said imposing raids and imposing a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>125 crore is unjustified as it will burden the Ludhiana industry, which operates on a limited margin of profit. (Representative Image/HT File)
FICO general secretary Rajeev Jain said imposing raids and imposing a 125 crore is unjustified as it will burden the Ludhiana industry, which operates on a limited margin of profit. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) conducting raids on the electroplating and induction-heat treatment industry, the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation has demanded that the power corporation withdraw the penalty notices issued to the units, which collectively amount to 125 crore.

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (Fico) president Gurmeet Singh Kular and general secretary Rajeev Jain met PSPCL (central zone ) chief engineer Bhupinder Khosla and demanded the withdrawal of the penalty notices.

Kular said, “Teams of the PSPCL have been carrying out raids on industrial units regarding power intensive units, and have issued a penalty notice for ‘unauthorised use of electricity. We strongly oppose the raids and request that the department issue a warning first and if the corrections are still not made then the department should issue penalty notices. Unauthorised use of electricity does not affect the revenue of PSPCL as much, and the industry is ready to pay the difference in tariff.”

FICO general secretary Rajeev Jain said that the industry, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, are already struggling for their survival due to the losses incurred due the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. During this hour of crisis, imposing raids is unjustified as it will burden the industry, which operates on a limited margin of profit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out