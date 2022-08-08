Woman, 1-year-old son crushed to death by speeding truck in Ludhiana

A 23-year-old woman and her one-year-old son lost their lives in a road accident after an speeding truck hit the e-rickshaw that they were travelling on near Transport Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

The victims, Nisha, 23, of EWS Colony, Chandigarh road and her one-year-old son Sahib, were on their way to the doctor. The woman’s sister, Meenu, who was accompanying the duo, also suffered minor injuries in the accident. The e-rickshaw driver escaped unhurt.

The locals managed to apprehend the truck driver, who was later handed over to the police, before allegedly making an attempt to flee the spot. Police registered a case against the accused, Raj Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan and have impounded the truck involved in the accident.

Meenu said the one-year-old victim is suffering from a cold, adding that the trio were on their way to a paediatrician on the e-rickshaw when the speeding truck hit them near the Delhi road in the vicinity of Transport Nagar.

Recalling the accident, she said that while she herself fell by the wayside and suffered minor injuries, the truck ran over Nisha and her Sahib. She added that the driver tried to escape from the spot, but was caught by the locals — who alleged that he was in an inebriated state. She then informed Nisha’s husband Sumit as well as the police.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, station head officer at the Moti Nagar police station, said a case under sections 279 (), 304-A (), 337 (), and 427 () of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

The SHO added that the police will conduct a medical examination of the driver to get clarity on whether he was drunk at the time of the incident.

Victim had turned 1 on July 27

Sahib, the one-year-old victim, was the first child of Sumit and Nisha, who had gotten married two years ago. Meenu said the couple had celebrated their son’s first birthday with a gathering of friends and family just 10 days ago on July 27, adding that they had also already started saving money for his education and future.

An inconsolable Sunit, meanwhile, said that he had offered to take a half-day leave and take Sahib to the doctor, but his wife insisted that she would take him to the hospital herself.

Four injured as car crashes into stationary truck

Four members of a family suffered injuries after their car crashed into a stationary truck at a flyover near Cheema Chowk on Sunday afternoon. The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident.

Police removed the vehicles and initiated investigation into the incident.

The victims, Kanwaljit Singh, his wife Ashmeet Kaur, father Harmeet Singh and mother Rajinder Kaur, were rushed to the hospital. Kanwaljit Singh was in critical condition. Rinku Gill, an eyewitness, said the truck driver had parked his vehicle, which seemed to have broken down, on the road and the driver of the car, failing to notice it, crashed into it.

ASI Kulwant Singh, investigating officer, said police have impounded the truck. An FIR will be lodged against the truck driver after recording the victims’ statement.