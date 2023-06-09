Ludhiana: Woman, brother booked for forging bills to implicate husband

A woman along with her brother has been booked for allegedly forging bills to implicate her husband in a case of dowry. A case has been lodged under sections 177, 417, 465, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC against the accused. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Divya Vashisht of New Durgapuri of Haibowal Kalan and her brother Vibhu Vashisht.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Karan Arora, 34, of Kartar Nagar of Salem Tabri. Arora stated that following a matrimonial dispute, his wife had filed a complaint of dowry harassment against him.

He alleged that his wife and her brother procured fake bills of household things and jewellery claiming that she had brought all the valuables with her as dowry.

Arora said that he filed a complaint with police after he found that the bills were fake.

ASI Charan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Arora filed a complaint on March 16. The case has been lodged under sections 177 (furnishing false information), 417 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.