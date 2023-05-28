A day after a woman along with her two minor daughters jumped into Neelon Canal near Samrala, the body of her elder 6-year-old daughter was fished out on Saturday. Body of 6-yr-old fished out from Neelon Canal near Samrala

The condition of her two-month-old daughter, who along with her mother was pulled out from the canal on Friday, is stated to be serious. She has been referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana.

The woman from Sahnewal is admitted to the civil hospital in Samrala. She is stable but still under shock and unable to share any detail.

Inspector Bhinder Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, said that the body of the six-year- old was fished out from the canal by the divers, who were pressed in to trace the girl since Friday.

He said that the husband and in-laws of the woman have reached Samrala, but they have not filed any complaint. The woman had jumped in the canal following a spat with her husband and in-laws.

The inspector said that the police are exploring legal opinion for action. The body of the 6-year-old girl has been handed over to the family.

The woman had jumped in the Neelon Canal along with her two daughters on Friday. The onlookers had rescued the woman and her infant daughter, while her elder daughter drowned.

