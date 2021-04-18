Woman, mother die by suicide; bed-ridden brother found dead too near Ludhiana

In an apparent case of suicide pact, a 27-year-old woman and her 60-year-old mother ended their lives by consuming poison reportedly due to their poor financial condition at Sodhiwala village of Sidhwan Bet, 50 km from Ludhiana city. Meanwhile, the younger woman’s bed-ridden brother, aged 40, who was in a coma for the past seven years, also succumbed to the illness.

The matter came to the fore after the neighbours went to enquire about elder woman’s wellbeing, who, a few days ago, had suffered injuries after she tumbled in the house. They found the mother-daughter duo lying unconscious, while the son was dead. They immediately rushed them to a hospital and informed the police.

Sidhwan Bet SHO sub-inspector Bikramjit Singh said that the mother was declared dead in hospital. Before her death, her daughter told the police that they had consumed poison as they found it hard to make ends meet in absence of a permanent source of income.

The SHO said as per the postmortem report, the son had died two days ago due to his illness, while both women died of poisoning.

Police have started inquest proceedings.

The SHO said the son had fallen off the roof seven years ago and was in a coma since. The family and their relatives had spent ₹18 lakh on his treatment but to no avail. Two years after the mishap, his father died a natural death. The family has a small chunk of agricultural land.