Woman stripped, beaten up in Valtoha: PHRC takes suo motu cognisance, seeks report from Tarn Taran SSP

Days after a 55-year-old woman was assaulted and stripped at Valtoha of Tarn Taran district allegedly by her son's in-laws after he got married against the wishes of the bride's parents, the Punjab human rights commission on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the incident that happened in Valtoha of Tarn Taran district. The police have arrested four persons including a woman in the case.

The PHRC member Nirmaljit Kaur called for a report from the senior superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, to submit a report a week before the next date of hearing i.e. June 11.

Earlier, the Punjab State Women Commission had also sought a report of the incident from the SSP, Tarn Taran.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the incident took place on March 31, nearly a month after her 19-year-old son and a woman from the neighbourhood got married against the wishes of her family. The incident came to light a few days later after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

“Around 6pm on March 31, family members of the victim’s daughter-in-law gathered outside her house and started creating a ruckus. She was caught by the hair by one of the brothers of her daughter-in-law while the other tore off her clothes even as other members of the mob started thrashing her,” a police officer said, quoting from the victim’s complaint.