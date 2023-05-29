BKU women’s wing hold protest in support of wrestlers
Heavy police and paramilitary personnel deployed on the UT border put up barriers near the Burail jail and stopped the activists from marching towards Raj Bhawan
The women wing of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), the largest farmer union of Punjab, held a march on Sunday from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali to Raj Bhawan to protest Enforcement Directorate raids on social activist Navsharan Karan, a social rights activist, and in support of the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
The protesters also issued a memorandum to the prime minister Narendra Modi with a demand to arrest Birj Bhushan, a BJP MP nominated in two cases of sexual harassment and the former president of the wrestling federation. Wrestlers have also been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi with a demand of his arrest.
The protesters said that the harassment of Navsharan, who is the daughter of famous playwright Gursharan Singh, through ED should be stopped.