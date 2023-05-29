Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BKU women’s wing hold protest in support of wrestlers

BKU women’s wing hold protest in support of wrestlers

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 29, 2023 03:04 AM IST

Heavy police and paramilitary personnel deployed on the UT border put up barriers near the Burail jail and stopped the activists from marching towards Raj Bhawan

The women wing of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), the largest farmer union of Punjab, held a march on Sunday from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali to Raj Bhawan to protest Enforcement Directorate raids on social activist Navsharan Karan, a social rights activist, and in support of the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Heavy police deployment during the BKU women’s wing protest in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Heavy police deployment during the BKU women’s wing protest in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Heavy police and paramilitary personnel deployed on the UT border put up barriers near the Burail jail and stopped the activists from marching towards Raj Bhawan.

The protesters also issued a memorandum to the prime minister Narendra Modi with a demand to arrest Birj Bhushan, a BJP MP nominated in two cases of sexual harassment and the former president of the wrestling federation. Wrestlers have also been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi with a demand of his arrest.

The protesters said that the harassment of Navsharan, who is the daughter of famous playwright Gursharan Singh, through ED should be stopped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out