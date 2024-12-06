Women have a key role in fight against drugs: Punjab governor Kataria

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday inaugurated the Nasha Mukt-Rangla Punjab Campaign on the occasion of Gurpurb, marking the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted the role of women in fostering a drug-free society. “Women are the backbone of every household, and their active involvement can significantly influence the fight against drug addiction,” he stated.

He also drew attention to the root causes of drug addiction, including unemployment stress, academic failures, and emotional challenges faced by adolescents. He urged parents to prioritise building stronger relationships with their children, spend quality time together, and maintain open dialogues to identify and address early signs of distress.

Recognising the devastating impact of drug abuse on society, the governor stressed the need for a multi-pronged approach involving both governmental and community efforts. While strict laws and rehabilitation centers play a critical role, grassroots movements led by panchayats, anganwadi workers, schools, and self-help groups are equally vital in addressing the crisis at its roots.

As the state unites for the Nasha Mukt-Rangla Punjab Campaign, the Governor called upon citizens to actively participate in this mission, reiterating that a drug-free Punjab is essential for the well-being of future generations.