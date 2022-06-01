World No-Tobacco Day Awareness raised on ill-effects of tobacco in Ludhiana

To spread awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco among masses, Customs Commissionerate, Ludhiana, organised a walkathon on the occasion of ‘World No-Tobacco Day’ in Sahnewal on Tuesday.

The walkathon was flagged off by commissioner, customs commissionerate, Ludhiana, Vrindaba Gohil. It commenced from Gurudwara Reru Sahib on GT road, Sahnewal, and concluded at Customs House in Sahnewal.

The event was organised in association with Mata Khivi Ji Sewa Society, Ludhiana, and Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Girls), Sahnewal, Ludhiana, as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration.

A large number of officers and staff from customs commissionerate, customs house agents associations, members of Mata Khivi ji Sewa Society, Ludhiana, and students from government schools participated in the event. The participants raised slogans against the use of tobacco and made public aware about its harmful effects.

Gohil emphasised the need to motivate people so that they stop the use of tobacco, and urged participants to raise awareness in the society.

Different educational institutions in Ludhiana observed the day.

Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital

A team of doctors from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital conducted a dental check-up, treatment and oral screening camp at Vardhaman Yarns and Threads Ltd (Unit 2) in Focal Point area on Tuesday. Over 150 patients were screened by the team, led by chairperson Baba Anhad Raj Singh. The doctors urged the gathering to say no to tobacco today for a better tomorrow. Head of department of public health dentistry Dr Navdeep Kaur highlighted that the use of tobacco leads causes more than 8 million deaths globally every year (as per WHO) and 80 per cent of those belong to low-and middle-income groups. India has 26.7-crore tobacco users including those with smokeless tobacco habit, smokers etc. A nukkad natak was organised to educate the workforce of the factory regarding the ill-effects of tobacco.

Sacred Heart

School Tobacco Control Committee of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector-39,Urban Estate, Chandigarh Road, held a programme under the guidance of Principal Crispin Maria. A special morning assembly was held where students and staff pledged not to smoke and consume any type of tobacco products. The committee initiated a campaign under the theme “Poisoning our planet”, which WHO announced for 2022. During the campaign, students delivered lectures in the morning assembly and a special talk show on harmful effects of tobacco was organised.

MGM

MGM Public School conducted a special assembly to make the students aware about the harmful consequences of tobacco. Posters were made by students of all classes. Students were administered an oath to astray from this malady. Collage making was held for students from Class 1–5 and for Class 6–10 students, poster making contest was held. Students of Class 7–10 attended a seminar on aftermaths of consuming tobacco.

BVM, Kitchlu Nagar

Aligning with the theme ‘Commit to Quit’, students of BVM, Kitchlu Nagar, musically apprised all with the ill-effects of tobacco during an open musical show. Taking timely measures for preventing young generation from falling in trap of this evil empire was highlighted in ‘Aao Tambacco ki Aag Bujae’ , which advocated the implementation of effective measures against use of tobacco in poster making competition.

GHG Khalsa College of Education

NSS wing and Red Ribbon Club of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised a special lecture and a poster making competition on the theme— Say no to tobacco. In poster making competition, Sumandip Kaur and Shefali Mehra were awarded with the first prize, while Ramanpreet Kaur and Ramandeep Kaur secured the second position. Manjot Kaur and Kiranjit Kaur bagged the third position. In an awareness lecture, students were apprised of the harmful effects of smoking. A community campaign was also held wherein students of BEd and MEd educated the people regarding the ill-effects of tobacco and the ways to get rid of it.

IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ludhiana, in collaboration with City Needs NGO, organised a rally in Nehru Rose Garden on Tuesday morning to create awareness regarding health hazards of smoking. Dr Manoj Sobti (neurosurgeon), member of Punjab Medical Council, said smoking not only affects heart and lungs but can lead to brain problems such as paralysis, depression, behavioural changes, loss of smell and taste. Maneet Dewan from City Needs NGO expressed concern over environmental degradation and said that such efforts of IMA are laudable.