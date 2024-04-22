Yash Garg is Panchkula DC

Yash Garg has been appointed the deputy commissioner of Panchkula and chief administrator of Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula. With this, Sushil Sarwan has been relieved of the two posts. The orders were issued after a complaint was made to the Election Commission of India against Sushil Sarwan as he hails from Ambala, and was posted in Panchkula, a part of the Ambala constituency. (HT File)

Garg, a 2009-batch IAS officer, was previously the managing director of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd and managing director of Haryana Financial Corporation. These charges have now been assigned to Sarwan.

The orders were issued after a complaint was made to the Election Commission of India against Sarwan as he hails from Ambala, and was posted in Panchkula, a part of the Ambala constituency.

A deputy commissioner also serves as the district election officer. Also, Sarwan’s mother had remained an MLA from Mullana in Ambala and was a member of the ruling party, it was stated in the

complaint.

Sarwan was appointed the Panchkula DC in August 2023, replacing Priyanka Soni, who was transferred as director and special secretary, medical education and research, Haryana.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, Sachin Gupta, a 2018-batch IAS officer, who is currently posted as the Panchkula municipal commissioner, has been given the charge of additional deputy commisioner-cum-district citizen resource resources information officer, Panchkula, in addition to his present duties. This has been done against a vacant post.