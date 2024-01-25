Selected new voters in Haryana to get laptops, smartphones today

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Wednesday said that 5,25,615 persons have been registered as new voters following a campaign to encourage the registration of new youth and women as voters. Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said that among the youth voters, the first three voters will be given three laptops, the next two voters will be given two smart phones and 100 voters will be given pen drives (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

Among the registered new voters are 1,41,290 youth aged 18-19.

The CEO said that chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will honour newly registered voters on National Voters Day on January 25. The state-level voters day function will be held in Kurukshetra on January 25. He stated that all voters aged 18-19 and all female voters who applied for voter registration from October 1, 2023, to December 9, 2023, have been selected through a draw.

Agarwal said that among the youth voters, the first three voters will be given three laptops, the next two voters will be given two smart phones and 100 voters will be given pen drives.

Similarly, women will also be rewarded in the same order. He said that the voters whose names have been selected for the pen drive will be honoured by the concerned deputy commissioner during the respective district level Voter’s Day programme.

The CEO stated that in the 18-19 age group, Tanu from Panipat, Promila from Fatehabad, and Arvind from Mahendragarh will be awarded laptops, while Ashish from Fatehabad and Simran from Hisar will be honoured with smartphones.

Apart from this, in the women’s category, Kavita from Fatehabad, Monica and Nandini from Hisar will be given laptops, and Hemanshi from Kaithal and Ganvati from Rohtak will be given smartphones.

Agarwal said that after reviewing the data of the voter list of the state, it was found that the registration as female voters of 18-19 years of age is less considering the census. In order to address this gap and encourage their participation in the democratic process, announcements were made regarding attractive incentives.

The CEO said that the final voter list, which includes a total of 1.97 crore registered voters, consisting of 1.05 crore males and 92.50 lakh females, has been published. The photographs of all voters are included in the list, and identity cards have been issued to all voters. Currently, there are 19,812 polling stations established in the state.