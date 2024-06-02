Youth bike rally promotes road safety awareness in Jammu’s Bhaderwah

To promote tourism and road safety, a youth bike rally was organised in Bhaderwah on Saturday. Doda deputy commissioner Harvinder Singh flagging off a bike rally in Bhaderwah, Jammu, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The rally, which commenced from Bhaderwah and culminated in Jai Valley, was flagged off by Doda deputy commissioner (DC) Harvinder Singh, along with Bhaderwah Development Authority CEO Bal Krishan and SDPO Bhaderwah Dr Waseem. It aimed to educate the youth about the importance of following traffic rules and prioritising road safety.

The event, organised by Bhaderwah Development Authority in collaboration with various youth organisations, saw enthusiastic participation from young bikers who rode through the streets of Bhaderwah adorned in safety gear and helmets.

The rally served as a platform to highlight the risks associated with reckless driving and underscored the need for responsible behaviour on the roads.

The DC, who actively participated in the rally alongside the Bhaderwah Development Authority and the youth of Bhaderwah, emphasised the significance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations.