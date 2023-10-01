Zira liquor factory: Groundwater contaminated, NGT directs state to ensure safe drinking water to villagers

Taking note of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) reports regarding groundwater contamination in the area surrounding the Malbros Distillery, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directions to the Punjab government to ensure safe drinking water for the villagers. The NGT was hearing a Public Action Committee vs. State of Punjab case when it passed the order. (File)

The distillery and ethanol plant at the Mansoorwal Kalan village in Zira was ordered shut by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in January this year. The unit had been lying shut since July 2022 due to a sit-in protest at the factory gates.

“Taking into consideration the observations made regarding contamination of groundwater and also reports regarding water of 29 tubewells being unfit for drinking, we consider it to appropriate to direct respondents to find out other sources/causes of contamination of groundwater, take remedial measures and to ensure supply of safe and clean drinking water to the residents of the locality. Action Taken Report (ATR) be filed with giving details regarding baseline data of groundwater quality before and after operation of the concerned distillery unit and remedial action taken. ATR be filed on or before November 20, 2023,” the NGT order states.

NGT has further directed Punjab to check other distillers operating in the state.

“In view of the serious allegations regarding contamination of groundwater by Malbros Distillery unit, we consider it appropriate to issue directions to ensure that other distillery units in the State of Punjab are periodically monitored to guard against contamination of groundwater. Accordingly, PPCB is directed to inspect other distilleries in the state of Punjab and submit reports regarding the quality of water in the surrounding areas before and after the establishment of distilleries,” the NGT order said.

As per reports, the groundwater was found to have a high concentration of metals and heavy metals (toxic elements) in three villages around the plant namely Mansoorwal, Mahianwala Kalan and Ratol Rohi and this finding is in line with the slope of the water table in the area, as determined by the CGWB team.

The report further noted that water from none of the 29 borewells monitored by CPCB teams complied with the acceptable and permissible limits for one or more parameters, thereby rendering the water unfit for drinking.

NGT also took note of the presence of cyanide in the borewell located at village Ratol Rohl at a concentration of 0.2 mg/L, which is four times higher than the acceptable limit and that monitoring of two borewells located in the premises revealed that metals and toxic metals namely arsenic, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, nickel, lead and selenium, are present in very high concentration. The water from both borewells was black-coloured and had a foul odour, as observed during sampling. In these borewells, the concentration of arsenic was found to be two to three times higher than permissible limits. Similarly, concentrations of chromium, iron, manganese, nickel and lead were found to be higher by six to seven times, 650-800 times, 32-37 times, 10-11 times and 8-13 times respectively in comparison to permissible limits specified in IS 10500:2012.

Petitioners Kapil Arora and Jaskirat Singh of Public Action Committee-Mattewara said, “It is a very significant development that the NGT took serious note of the report has gone beyond just one distillery and has ordered the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to inspect all distilleries in the state for groundwater contamination and submit a report about the quality of groundwater in their surrounding areas.”

