Zirakpur hit-and-run: Speeding bike snuffs out woman’s life

A 61-year-old woman died after being hit by a motorcycle on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway on Sunday.

The victim, Kamlesh Rani, lived in Zirakpur. Her son Vijay Kumar told police that a rashly driven Royal Enfield motorcycle hit his mother while she was crossing the road near Adesh Hospital in Zirakpur.

The motorcyclist fled from the spot. Rani was admitted to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where she died during treatment due to a severe head injury. Police have booked the unidentified motorcycler for causing death due to negligence.

A Zomato food delivery executive’s bike was hit by a speeding car near Balongi on Airport Road in the wee hours of Monday. The victim, Deepak Verma of Kharar, said his motorcycle was dragged for a few metres by the car, till it rammed into an electricity pole and stopped.

“While one of the car occupants enquired about my condition, another started abusing me and grabbed me by the collar. On seeing this, some locals surrounded them and started thrashing the driver. One of the car occupants then fired two gun shots in air and fled the spot in their vehicle,” said Deepak, who is undergoing treatment at Kharar civil hospital.

Police have booked the unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC. When asked why the Arms Act was not added in the FIR despite firing of shots, a senior police officer said, “We are still investigating the case and will add the relevant sections after confirmation about the shots being fired.”