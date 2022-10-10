4 arrested for plotting to kill Uttarakhand minister

Four people have been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Uttarakhand minister Saurabh Bahuguna, police said on Monday, and added the conspiracy for it was hatched in Haldwani jail. Police said Hira Singh, who held Bahuguna responsible for his imprisonment, was in contact with some shooters from Uttar Pradesh to execute the plot.

In his complaint, Umashankar Dwivedi, Bahuguna’s aide, said Singh, who was lodged in jail for stealing grain and also involved in illegal mining, allegedly hatched the conspiracy with his co-prisoner Satnam Singh facing a drugs case.

“He told Satnam he was ready to pay any amount to kill the minister. Satnam told him that his friend, Mohammed Aziz alias Guddu, a criminal, who has connections with Uttar Pradesh-based shooters, will do it for him. Satnam told him when he is out of jail, his friend Harbhajan Singh would introduce him to Guddu.”

Dwivedi said he came to know about the conspiracy from an acquaintance and were keeping an eye on Hira Singh since he came out of jail. “He was also seen during the minister’s assembly tour. Then I came to know that Satnam Singh has also come out on parole. They were in contact with shooters for the execution of their plan.”

Police have registered a case against Hira Singh, Satnam Singh, Guddu, and Harbhajan Singh under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (waging war against the country), and 34 (common intention).

Additional police superintendent Manoj Katyal said Hira Singh blamed Bahuguna for ruining his business by sending him to jail. “He wanted to take revenge and hatched the conspiracy. Hira Singh gave ₹ 5,70,000 as advance for hiring shooters...a deal was finalized for around ₹ 20,00,000. We have recovered ₹ 2,70,000 and a car from the accused.”

Bahuguna said he came to know about the alleged plot from his staff. “I was shocked initially and could not believe it. Then they gave me the names of those involved in the conspiracy. We alerted the police, who arrested them and they confessed to the conspiracy.”