Taxi driver arrested for raping woman in car in forest area, looting her

Dehradun Police arrested a 24-year-old taxi driver for allegedly raping a woman in his car in the forest area on the pretext of offering her a lift to ISBT and later looting her, a police official said pm Friday. (Representative Photo)

The accused, identified as Manish Kumar, was arrested from his village in Biharigarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said the woman, who hails from Chandigarh, had come to Dehradun to celebrate her friend’s birthday on April 30.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police DS Kunwar said, “The woman’s friend had dropped her at Shimla bypass around 9.30 pm on May 3. She was offered a lift by the accused taxi driver to ISBT. Upon reaching the ISBT when the woman asked the accused to stop the car, the driver threatened her to keep her mouth shut and locked the doors. He then took the woman to the forest of Asharodi where he raped the victim woman in the car. He later left the woman in the forest and ran away with her bag consisting of cash and other items. The scared woman spent the night in the forest. This morning she somehow reached ISBT and told her friend about the incident.”

On the woman’s complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Clement Town Police Station.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the SSP instructed the concerned cops to arrest the driver.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Clement Town and SOG was constituted to crack the case.

The SSP said, “The team examined footage of around 150 CCTV cameras in the search of the driver. The exercise led the cops to the information that a car carrying UK 07 TB 7179 was involved in the incident. The police immediately gathered the owner’s details and arrested the driver from his village in UP.”

He added, “In the interrogation, the taxi driver revealed that he operates on Dehradun-Saharanpur and other routes.” The police also seized the car and recovered the looted items.

For solving the case, the SSP also announced a cash prize of ₹10,000 for the investigative team.