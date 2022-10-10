Hemkund Sahib closed for winter

The portals of Hemkund Sahib near Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli were closed for winter on Monday as over 247000 pilgrims visited the shrine this year, the highest so far, the trustees of the gurudwara’s management trust said. The portals to the shrine were opened on May 22.

NS Bindra, the trust’s vice president, said the portals were closed after the Bhai Milaap Singh, the head granthi of the shrine, offered ardas (prayers). He added over 1,500 pilgrims visited the shrine on Monday despite heavy snowfall.

Bindra credited the assistance of the state government, district administration, and non-government institutions for the record arrival of pilgrims this year. He said the Covid pandemic earlier impacted the Hemkund Sahib yatra. “Also, a large number of tourists visiting Valley of Flowers also visited the shrine.”

Over 10000 pilgrims visited the shrine last year compared to around 8500 in 2020 and 240000 in 2019.

The pilgrims trek to Hemkund Sahib after staying overnight at Ghangria. The shrine is situated at over 15,000 feet above sea level and is inaccessible because of snow from October to April.