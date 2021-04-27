Last Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh, most Akhada seers participate in symbolic manner

With the symbolic participation of Akhada seers, Chaitra Poornima Shahi Snan (royal dip) of Haridwar Mahakumbh concluded on Tuesday. With this Shahi Snan, the major festive baths of the one-month-long Mahakumbh have come to an end. However, many were seen flouting Covid-19 norms such as wearing a mask or following social distancing, while officials said the protocols were followed.

“Due care and steps were taken to ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines during Shahi Snan. Mela administrative and Kumbh Mela Force personnel were themselves in protective gear and also distributed free face masks and sanitisers at Ganga ghats and Akhadas procession route,” said Kumbh Mela officer Deepak Rawat.

Some of the seers from all thirteen Akhadas were seen participating in the Shahi Snan with a major focus on three Bairagi Akhadas who duly performed the last Shahi Snan with full rituals. As it was also Lord Hanuman’s birth anniversary on Tuesday, which is the deity of the Bairagi Akhadas, there was quite a buzz in Baiaragi Camp and Lord Hanuman temples in Haridwar.

Niranjani and Anand Akhada seers were the first to head towards the sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri followed by Juna, Agni and Aahwan Akhadas in the pre-scheduled order set by Kumbh Mela administration in consultation with the Akhada Parishad.

Maha Nirvani Akhada and Atal Akhada seers were followed by three Bairagi Akhadas-Nirvani, Digambar and Nirmohi.

After this, Shri Panchayati Bada and Naya Udasin Akahada seers completed their sacred Ganga dip followed by seers from Shri Nirmal Akhada who concluded the Shahi Snan at the Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri.

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Maharaj also arrived for the holy dip who was ferried on a wheelchair to the Ganga ghat by Mela Force personnel and followers.

Pilgrims and local people were allowed to take Ganga dip at Har-Ki-Pauri prior to Akhadas arrival at 9 am.

Kumbh Mela officer Deepak Rawat, Kumbh Mela Force inspector general Sanjay Gunjiyal, SSP Mahakumbh Janmejaya Khanduri and ADM Mela Harbeer Singh welcomed the Akhada seers at Har-Ki-Pauri and also urged seers to ensure proper compliance of covid safety guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.

By afternoon less than fifty thousand pilgrims and seers had taken the sacred Ganga bath and performed rituals at Ganga ghats on the concluding Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh 2021.