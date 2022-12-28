Ludhiana Bomb threat hoax: 20-year-old accused suffers from neuro disability, say police

The accused behind the bomb threat at the Hyatt Regency Hotel has been identified as a 20-year-old youth with autism, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The officer, requesting anonymity, said the police have not registered a case against the accused — adding that the police found it best to not pursue the case any further in view of the accused’s medical condition.

He added that the 20-year-old is receiving medical help for his condition.

Ludhiana police had sent a team of officers to New Delhi yesterday to investigate the matter after the manager of the hotel reported receiving bomb threats on his Whatsapp.

A massive combing operation was conducted by the police at the hotel in which 100 police officials and a bomb squad were deployed. Police had also evacuated the hotel and conducted an inspection at the neighbouring buildings in the wake of the messages.

Giving out details, joint commissioner of police (JCP) Soumya Mishra said the threats were issued to various other hotels as well, adding that drills were conducted to ensure the safety of the visitors.

The hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces have been asked to take precautionary measures and install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to enhance the security, she had added.