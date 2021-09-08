Home / Cities / Dehradun News / ‘Need to stop migration; will improve tourism’: Uttarakhand MLA who joined BJP
‘Need to stop migration; will improve tourism’: Uttarakhand MLA who joined BJP

  • Independent MLA from Dhanolti, joined the BJP in presence on Union minister Smriti Irani, and party state chief Madan Kaushik, among others.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:39 PM IST

Pritam Singh Panwar, the Independent MLA from Dhanolti, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in Delhi, said that he wants to improve the tourism sector in Uttarakhand as he wants to solve work-related migration in the state.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Migration is the biggest problem in the state. People are moving to other states and we need to stop this by improving tourism sector. I will work to solve this problem."

Panwar, who was formerly with Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and a former minister in the state government, joined the BJP in presence of Union minister Smriti Irani, newly-appointed election co-in charge of Uttarakhand RP Singh, BJP state chief Madan Kaushik and BJP media in-charge Anil Baluni.

