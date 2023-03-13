Home / Cities / Dehradun News / One dead after raft capsizes in Rishikesh

One dead after raft capsizes in Rishikesh

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2023 09:48 AM IST

According to the police officials, the incident occurred at the Golf Course stretch of the rapid in Ganga when the raft ferrying six tourists, including the victim, capsized

A 28-year-old woman from Haryana died on Sunday after the raft she was in overturned in the Ganga in Rishikesh.

Rafts on the Ganga in Rishikesh. (HT File Photo)
Rafts on the Ganga in Rishikesh. (HT File Photo)

According to the police officials, the incident occurred at the Golf Course stretch of the rapid in Ganga when the raft ferrying six tourists, including the victim, capsized.

The victim was identified as Ambala resident Roopa Kumari.

Police said she did not make it despite being rescued by raft guide Sumit Bhandari.

“The tourist was sent to nearby AIIMS in Rishikesh where she was declared dead by the doctors. Her family members have been informed about the incident,” said Muni-ki-Reti police station house officer Ritesh Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out