Sekhon discusses preparations for Sidhwan Canal cleaning project

Municipal corporation (MC) zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon conducted a meeting with superintending engineer (SE) of irrigation department Ashutosh Kumar on Friday to discuss preparations for the Sidhwan Canal cleaning project which is expected to begin in January.

While the civic body will be deploying its JCBs and other machinery to clean the water body, the irrigation department has been asked to establish temporary ramps in the canal using sand. The ramps are required to move the machinery in the canal. The waste collected from the water body will be dumped at MC’s dump site.

He said that the irrigation department has prepared a schedule to stop the flow of water in the canal for 21 days (from January 1 to 21). The process to clean the stretch of canal from Lohara bridge to Barewal canal bridge will be taken up during this period.

Irrigation officials have also been asked to extend the period till January 31, if possible, as it will provide more time to the civic body.

Municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal had earlier stated that the civic body is also working on the project to install chain linked fencing around the water body and CCTV cameras to catch the violators dumping waste in the canal.