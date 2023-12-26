Six labourers killed as brick kiln wall collapses in Haridwar

Six workers died and two others were injured after the wall of a brick kiln in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar collapsed on Tuesday, a police official said. One horse was also killed in the incident. Rescuers engaged in search operation at the accident site in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

The incident took place at around 6am in Lahboli village under Manglaur police station. Soon after the incident, senior police and administrative officers, including district magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal rushed to the spot. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Roorkee.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate the reasons behind the incident.

The DM said, “We received information at around 6am that the wall of a brick kiln named Sanvi Brick Field has collapsed in Lahboli village under Manglaur police station. Six people died in the incident, two people got injured. The injured are receiving treatment at Vinay Vishal Hospital in Roorkee.”

“I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident. It will be carried out by joint magistrate, Roorkee,” he said.

Garbiyal said he has asked the joint magistrate to submit a detailed report of the incident within 15 days.

The deceased were identified as Mukul Kumar of village Udhalhedi, Sabir of Muzzafarnagar, Ankit of village Udhalhedi, Baburam of village Lahboli and Jaggi Kumar and Sameer, residents of Muzaffarnagar.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, said the DM.

Dhami also expressed his grief over the loss of lives and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.