The strong current of the Jakhan river washed away the temporary bridge on Dehradun-Rishikesh route. (HT Photo)
Temporary bridge between Dehradun and Rishikesh washed away in heavy rain

The temporary bridge, built after the main Rani Pokhari bridge on the Dehradun Rishikesh highway collapsed, was washed away on Tuesday morning due to heavy rains over the last 12 hours
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:51 PM IST

The temporary bridge built following the collapse of the Rani Pokhari bridge on Dehradun Rishikesh highway on August 27, too, was washed away on Tuesday morning due to strong water current in the Jakhan river due to heavy rains in Dehradun over the last 12 hours.

Dinesh Sindhwal, assistant engineer (AE) Rishikesh Public Works Department said the temporary bridge was built-- using large drainage pipes and stones taken from the riverbed--nearly 100 metres ahead of the main Pani Pokhari bridge, which collapsed last month-end.

“As it rained heavily in the night, the water level in the river rose, washing the temporary bridge away. The bridge was around 600 metres long and its middle portion was washed away. Now, the traffic between Dehradun and Rishikesh has been diverted through Thano Bhopur,” he said.

Rani Pokhari bridge, which is around 25 km from Dehradun, was built in 1964. Over 20 metre stretch of the bridge collapsed due to the fast and heavy flow of water in the Jakhan river due to incessant rain in Dehradun district on August 27. Later this temporary bridge was built near the collapsed bridge.

