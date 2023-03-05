Two earthquakes hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district

Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 and 1.8 hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Sunday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS) website. Over a dozen earthquakes have been reported in Uttarakhand in the last one year. (Representative Image)

The earthquake with magnitude 2.5 occurred around 5 km beneath the earth’s surface at 12.45am while the earthquake with magnitude 1.8 also occurred 5 km beneath the earth’s surface at 10.09am

On Thursday, Pauri Garhwal district was hit by an earthquake with magnitude 2.4 around 10.31 am 5 km beneath the earth’s surface.

The NCS is the nodal agency of the Centre under the Earth Sciences Ministry for monitoring earthquake activity in the country on a 24X7 basis.

Over a dozen earthquakes have been reported in the state in the last one year.

On January 22, an earthquake with magnitude 3.8 was felt in Pithoragarh district. On December 28 last year, an earthquake with magnitude 3.1 was felt in the Uttarkashi district. The same district had reported two earthquakes- with magnitude 2.7 and 3.1 - in July last year.

On May 11 last year, an earthquake with magnitude 4.6 was felt in the Pithoragarh district. Earlier on April 3, an earthquake with magnitude 4.1 was felt in the Uttarkashi district. On April 3, tremors with magnitude 3 were felt in the Pithoragarh district. On February 17, an earthquake with magnitude 3.3 was felt in the Chamoli district.

Earlier on February 12, an earthquake with magnitude 4.1 hit the Uttarkashi district. On February 6, an earthquake with magnitude 4.1 hit the Uttarkashi district. A day earlier, an earthquake with magnitude 3.6 was felt in the same district.

The Himalayas being the youngest mountain chain (around 50 million years old) in the world, which is still rising (around 5 mm per year) due to the Indian plate folding under the Tibetan plate, Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic Zones IV and V.