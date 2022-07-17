Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway closed due to landslide| Video
The Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway was on Saturday closed near Khankra due to heavy landslide in the area, news agency ANI reported.
Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand, with landslides resulting in boulders falling on the roads and creating a blockade. On July 6, a newly-elected village head died when a boulder fell on his car one kilometre away from Gharkhet in Thatyud block of Tehri district. The mishap occurred while he was on his way to the block headquarters to attend his oath ceremony.
Three other people who were travelling with him in the vehicle sustained grievous injuries and were hospitalised.
Uttarakhand is witnessing heavy rains which resulted in landslide in several areas. This comes amid the Kanwar Yatra which has begun in the state amid tight security arrangements.
Not just Uttarakhand, several states across the country are battling heavy rains. Gujarat, Telangana and Assam are some districts which have been hit by deluge.
Assam flood situation further improved on Friday even as a population of 2,10,746 people continue to suffer from the deluge, PTI reported. One more person died in Cachar district, taking the toll due to floods and landslides to 194, according to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
At least 811 people have been rescued in the Navsari district of Gujarat in a single day, P. Swaroop, Relief Commissioner informed on Friday, ANI reported. Navsari has been badly hit due to the torrential rains and increasing water levels in the Purna river.
The water level in the Purna river has gone up due to the dams overflowing in Maharashtra. "The district administration team worked from the previous night to 5:30 am today and rescued all the people who were stuck," an official statement from Chief Minister's Office said.
-
Bengaluru top cop's prompt response to tweet over new rule on stopping vehicles
Bengaluru's top cop on Saturday yet again reiterated the instruction to the city traffic police to not stop a vehicle unless a violation was made. After a twitter user complained about vehicles being stopped by traffic police even after the new rule, the commissioner warned of strict action. Earlier on June 27, Karnataka director general of police, Praveen Sood, said that no vehicle could be stopped for regular checking unless a traffic violation was spotted.
-
Watch: Bengaluru railway staff saves man from getting run over by train
A video from Bengaluru has been shared by the ministry of railways that shows a man being saved from the tracks just seconds before a train came speeding by. In the 28-second-long CCTV footage, railway employees - at the KR Puram station in Bengaluru - were seen walking on platform when one of them suddenly turned around and saw the man who slipped and fell while trying to climb to the platform.
-
Karnataka will be malaria-free by 2025: Health minister K Sudhakar
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said the Centre has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030 but the state government has taken it as a challenge to make the State malaria-free by 2025. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9 per cent of cases in the country. "I congratulate all the health officials and staff for keeping malaria cases under control in Karnataka," Sudhakar said.
-
Inter-state gang of vehicle-lifters busted in Chandigarh, 3 held
Chandigarh Police's crime branch arrested three members of an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered eight stolen vehicles from their possession. The accused, Akshay, 28, Jaipal, 23 and Rahul, 27, all from Sonepat in Haryana, were arrested from Ganaur, Haryana following a tip-off as well as technical assistance. The recovered cars included four Maruti Suzuki Brezzas and one Celerio, Ciaz and Baleno each.
-
With syndicate polls done, Panjab University turns attention to electing faculty deans
After the syndicate polls were held earlier this month, Panjab University is now in process to conduct the election for the deans of its various faculties that have been delayed by over a year now. The varsity is likely to initiate the election process for the added members so that elections for faculty deans can be conducted. Added members Added members to the faculty also participate in the election of deans.
