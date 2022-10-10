Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarkashi avalanche: Five more bodies brought to Uttarkashi; two still missing

Uttarkashi avalanche: Five more bodies brought to Uttarkashi; two still missing

dehradun news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 08:04 PM IST

A team of 41 people – 34 trainees and 7 trainers – were hit by the avalanche around 8.45 am last Tuesday near the Dokrani Bamak glacier on the Mount Draupadi ka Danda 2 peak in Uttarakhand

Bodies being brought to Matli in an IAF chopper in Uttarakhand on Monday. (HT Photo)
Bodies being brought to Matli in an IAF chopper in Uttarakhand on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Five more bodies were brought to Uttarkashi from the avalanche-hit site on Monday as rescue and search operations recommenced for the group of climbers from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering who were struck by the disaster on October 4 on Mount Draupadi ka Danda 2 peak in Uttarakhand.

The bodies were first brought down via Indian Air Force choppers at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police helipad in Matli, from where they were taken to the Uttarkashi district hospital by road.

The five deceased were identified as Sandeep Sarkar of Kolkata, Santosh Kukreti of Haridwar, Rajat Singhal of Gurugram, Amit Kumar Singh of Uttar Pradesh, and Vanshidar of Hyderabad.

A team of 41 people – 34 trainees and 7 trainers – were hit by the avalanche around 8.45 am last Tuesday near the Dokrani Bamak glacier while returning from high-altitude navigation on the 5,670-metre mountain.

Also Read:Uttarkashi avalanche: Toll rises to 26 with recovery of 7 more bodies

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the families. With this, the bodies of 27 mountaineers and trainees have been recovered from the avalanche site.

Of the total recovered bodies, 26 have been brought down so far. Two are still missing, said an official.

“Of the 27 bodies recovered from the avalanche site, 26 have been brought down. The remaining one is at the basic campsite and will be flown to Matli once the weather is clear,” Uttarakhand SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra said.

“Fresh snowfall at the upper reaches is a big challenge for search teams looking to trace the remaining two missing people. It doesn’t allow choppers to carry out sorties,” he said.

According to officials, 42 members of NIM, 8 members of SDRF, 34 members of Army, 12 members of ITBP, 14 members of HAWS (High Altitude Warfare School) are engaged in rescue operations.

Two IAF Cheetah helicopters and an ALH chopper are involved in the rescue operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out