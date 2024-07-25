14-year-old raped for the second time in 7 months in Delhi

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 22-year-old neighbour and pushed off the fifth floor of a residential building in Dwarka earlier this week, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that the minor fractured her leg and sustained injuries to her neck as she fell on the first floor of the adjacent building. Officers said the girl is a class 9 student and the family had shifted to the present locality after the first incident in January. (Representational image)

According to police, the present incident happened around seven months after the survivor was allegedly gang-raped by three men in January. A case was lodged in Dwarka and the accused were arrested. A chargesheet was also filed against them, police added. Officers said there was no connection between the accused in the two cases.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the minor girl was taken to DDU hospital where she was medically examined and treated for her injuries. “Her condition is stable. Her statement was recorded and she named the neighbour as the accused. We are conducting an investigation. Medical reports and other documents have been received. The girl’s statement was also recorded before a magistrate. We are looking for the accused, who is on the run,” said DCP Singh.

Officers said the girl is a class 9 student and the family had shifted to the present locality after the first incident in January. She said she was alone at home on July 22 when the accused barged in with a pistol. The girl lives on the ground floor and the accused on the fourth floor.

The survivor’s mother told HT that she was sitting outside the building as the power was out on the day of the incident. “I was sitting outside the building with my mother-in-law and son. She told me she wanted to eat noodles and went inside. Around 10 minutes later, when I entered the house, I couldn’t find her,” the mother said.

The mother added she later found her daughter lying on the first floor of the adjacent building. “She told me that the man living upstairs entered the house and threatened her with a pistol. He raped her and when she tried to resist and run, he followed her. She reached the fifth floor, where he caught her and threw her on the ground. She is already very traumatised. I do not know how she is going to deal with this,” the woman added.

According to the girl’s father, the survivor had dropped out of school after the gangrape and she was pursuing her studies through open learning. Police said the minor’s father works as a scrap dealer and her mother is a homemaker.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and under sections of rape, wrongful confinement and attempted murder of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said that a chargesheet was filed against the three men in February in the previous case. Two of them were in judicial custody while the third person was out on bail. The family said the minor was kidnapped and raped by the accused who picked her up from outside school in Dwarka. The accused were known to the family as they lived in the same locality.