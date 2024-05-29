16 cars gutted in east Delhi, 5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze

New Delhi, Sixteen cars were gutted by a fire that broke out at a civic authority-run parking lot in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Wednesday, officials said. HT Image

No one got injured in the incident that was reported at 1.17 am. Nine fire tenders were pressed into service and they controlled the blaze in four hours, an official from Delhi Fire Service said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The cars belonged to the locals who used to park their vehicles in the parking lot on rent basis, the officials said.

Earlier, the officials said that 17 cars were gutted but Madhu Vihar SHO Rajesh Sinha later confirmed that 16 vehicles were damaged in the fire.

"Some vehicles were damaged but we managed to save the rest. There were no injuries in the incident," DFS officer Yashwant Meena said.

According to a police officer, it is suspected that the incident could be a result of some fire in the bushes in the area. A case is being registered and further probe is underway.

More than 100 cars were parked in the facility, but timely action by the police and fire department saved the rest of the vehicles, he said.

"Our teams acted promptly after the emergency call. Our priority was to save lives," the officer said.

The fire brigade team also reached the spot and quickly swung into action, he said. “While one tender started sprinkling water on the cars that did not catch fire, the other started dousing the flames.”

In another incident, five shops were damaged in a fire that broke out in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on Wednesday, officials said.

According to a DFS official, a call regarding the blaze near Fatehpuri Masjid was received at 3.12 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire was doused by 5 am, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor in a statement accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi of negligence in the Madhu Vihar parking lot fire and said the incident occurred because the facility did not have basic firefighting equipment.

However, there was no clarity on whether the facility belonged to the MCD. There was immediate response from the civic body.

Kapoor demanded compensation from the MCD for the owners of the vehicle that got damaged in the blaze.

He also demanded that immediate instructions be given to all parking contractors to install basic fire-fighting equipment to avoid any safety hazards amid the scorching heatwave prevailing in the city.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.