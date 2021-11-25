5 hospitalised due to toxic gas leakage in Delhi's RK Puram

At least five people have been hospitalised after complaining of itchy eyes, reportedly due to exposure to a toxic gas leak at Ekta Vihar in South Delhi's RK Puram on Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported. Fire tenders and two ambulances as well as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team reached the spot to assess the situation.

It is not clear yet as to what caused the gas leakage.

“No fire in any gas cylinder, no fumes emerging out from any place in the Ekta Vihar area. Further, necessary action is being taken,” the Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

The situation is under control, the police said. Further details are awaited.

