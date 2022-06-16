5 injured after being hit by speeding water tanker in busy Delhi market | Video
Five people were injured after they were hit by a speeding water tanker in a busy market area in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Tuesday, news agencies reported. The incident occurred in the Khan Sabji Mandi area in Badarpur, according to police.
The video of incident, captured on security camera, has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, the tanker can be seen entering the market area and hitting the people before coming to a halt. Five people were injured and one of them received serious injuries, reported PTI.
The water tanker damaged vegetable carts even as some people managed to save themselves by quickly moving out of the harm's way.
Also Read | Delhi Govt to float fresh tenders for 9 vacated liquor zones
A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The owner of the tanker has been detained but the driver is on the run.
Police said the driver's mobile phone is switched off and efforts are being made to nab him.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics