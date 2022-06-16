Home / Cities / Delhi News / 5 injured after being hit by speeding water tanker in busy Delhi market | Video
5 injured after being hit by speeding water tanker in busy Delhi market | Video

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The owner of the tanker has been detained and further investigation is underway, said police.(ANI)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 06:24 AM IST
PTI | ByHT News Desk

Five people were injured after they were hit by a speeding water tanker in a busy market area in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Tuesday, news agencies reported. The incident occurred in the Khan Sabji Mandi area in Badarpur, according to police.

The video of incident, captured on security camera, has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, the tanker can be seen entering the market area and hitting the people before coming to a halt. Five people were injured and one of them received serious injuries, reported PTI. 

The water tanker damaged vegetable carts even as some people managed to save themselves by quickly moving out of the harm's way.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The owner of the tanker has been detained but the driver is on the run.

Police said the driver's mobile phone is switched off and efforts are being made to nab him.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

