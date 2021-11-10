72 liquor bottles stolen from Delhi Gymkhana Club during lockdown; FIR filed

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) over the alleged theft of 72 liquor bottles worth over ₹2 lakh from the Delhi Gymkhana Club during the nationwide lockdown imposed in March last year to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. No arrests have yet been made in the case that was lodged on November 6.

The Delhi government in October 2020 suspended the bar licence of the club for “misappropriation of liquor”. The action was taken after the excise department found the club was allegedly involved in the sale of liquor during the lockdown.

The EOW, which probes financial fraud and white-collar crimes, registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint by Lt Col Vikram Kapoor (retired), the club’s officiating secretary. Kapoor has accused three former club officials of allegedly misappropriating the liquor bottles when bars and restaurants were shut. The FIR alleges that the bottles were stolen between March 19 and June 6, 2020.

Also Read: Bar licence of Delhi Gymkhana Club suspended

Bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants reopened in Delhi on September 10, 2020, after being closed for over 170 days as the Centre eased the first Covid-19 induced lockdown.

In his complaint, Kapoor said when the manager of the club’s bar took stock of the bottles on June 6, 2020, he found 72 bottles of different brands missing. Kapoor told police that the manager had last taken the stock of the inventory on March 19, 2020, before restaurants and bars were shut.

In his complaint, Kapoor alleged a club official, who had a cottage within the premises, took the liquor during the lockdown also for his friends. He accused two others of inaction when the manager brought the matter to their notice.

EOW officers were unavailable for any comments despite repeated calls and text messages.