AAP’s outreach programme launched in GK

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday started a public outreach programme through a padyatra in his constituency, Greater Kailash, sharing an open letter by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed to Delhi residents alleging political motivations behind his arrest. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj during the campaign on Thursday. (ANI)

The campaign was launched by Kejriwal on Wednesday from Khichdipur in east Delhi where he shared the letter. In the letter Kejriwal also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has larger plans to derail the city’s progress.

In response, a BJP spokesperson said it’s sad that AAP leaders keep boasting about their model of governance even after losing elections across the country, and that the people of Haryana have just rejected the deceptive development model of the AAP, as did the people of Gujarat, Goa and Himachal Pradesh. Once the BJP gets the opportunity to serve the people after the 2025 assembly elections, the party will improve the standard of welfare schemes, the spokesperson said.

“Arvind Kejriwal has addressed the questions that were on every Delhi resident’s mind through his letter: Why was he jailed under false charges? Why was his insulin withheld for months? Why was his life put in danger by the BJP? The reason is clear — after Kejriwal was jailed, Delhi came to a standstill,” Bharadwaj said during his padyatra.

He said that the BJP’s plan was to paralyse Delhi in the absence of Arvind Kejriwal. Medicine supply in hospitals were halted, tests were stopped at mohalla clinics, pensions for the elderly were delayed for four months, doctors’ salaries were withheld, water and sewage projects were paused, and road construction came to a stop, he said.

“Now that Kejriwal is out, work has resumed, and the public understands this well. The BJP’s latest conspiracy is to take control of Delhi and dismantle the Delhi model,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He said that people are questioning why the BJP, which governs 22 states, fails to provide services that Delhi residents enjoy. He said that the people of Haryana would have voted the BJP out of power in the recent assembly elections but the party managed to win by using caste-based politics.

“They pushed a narrative of Jats versus other castes. The Jats in Delhi should understand that while the BJP may pretend to support them here, they are clearly against the Jats in Haryana,” Bhardwaj said.

“The people of Delhi have made up their mind to free Delhi of misgovernance and corruption of the AAP and whatever gimmicks AAP leaders may play Delhi residents will not support them. Once BJP gets the opportunity to serve the people in 2025, we will improve standard of welfare schemes, extend benefits of power subsidy to all consumers, and within one year give clean water to all and ensure all schools teach science and commerce,” said BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.